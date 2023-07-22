Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Increased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.58.

Chevron Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $158.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.46 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

