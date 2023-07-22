Parnassus Investments LLC Acquires 924 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,362 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $5,472,000. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 206,042 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $46,454,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visa Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $239.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.22. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $245.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.