Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 7,541 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 883.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.9% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $158.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $300.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.46 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

