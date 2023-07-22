Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.48.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $125.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.13. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $138.86. The stock has a market cap of $115.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.14%.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.