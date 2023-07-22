NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 67 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,358,000 after buying an additional 354,084 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

Chevron Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CVX opened at $158.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.46 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

