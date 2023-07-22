Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of D.R. Horton worth $25,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHI. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.56.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $14,207,660 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $127.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.74%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

