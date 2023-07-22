AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 102 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after buying an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,779,000 after buying an additional 6,697,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,470,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $575,836,000 after buying an additional 18,774 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,791,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,413,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,543,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $14,207,660. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

NYSE:DHI opened at $127.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.47 and its 200 day moving average is $104.48. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

