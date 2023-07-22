CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,366 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CSX by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,645 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in CSX by 395.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CSX by 104.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.22.

Shares of CSX opened at $32.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. CSX’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

About CSX



CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

