1,862 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Bought by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,862 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,376,000,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,183 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,013 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,733 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $215.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $274.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.32 and a 200 day moving average of $212.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

