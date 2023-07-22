The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 727.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 66,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.6 %

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $152.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $360.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

