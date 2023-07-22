Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.72-1.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32-1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion. Equifax also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$7.10 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on Equifax from $232.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $224.38.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Price Performance

EFX stock opened at $211.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. Equifax has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $240.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.43.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at $28,056,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,345,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at $9,628,551.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,180 shares of company stock worth $6,059,630 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,947,000 after purchasing an additional 155,572 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,784,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,762,000 after purchasing an additional 331,355 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,226,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,015,808,000 after purchasing an additional 535,644 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Read More

