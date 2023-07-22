abrdn plc Trims Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $13,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $769,954,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 507,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $703,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 480,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $666,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,774,000 after purchasing an additional 30,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 387,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $537,304,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,156.29.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total transaction of $3,735,813.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,691,665.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total transaction of $2,213,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,978,085. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total transaction of $3,735,813.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,691,665.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,396 shares of company stock valued at $23,473,949. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,098.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,074.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,808.67. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,291.63 and a 12 month high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

