Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,092 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Digital Realty Trust news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DLR opened at $120.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.73. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $138.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

