Fiduciary Planning LLC Sells 185 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fiduciary Planning LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,134 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.5% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 206,042 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $46,454,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 83.1% during the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its position in Visa by 10.2% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 19,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.88.

Visa Stock Down 0.2 %

Visa stock opened at $239.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $448.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.22. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $245.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.