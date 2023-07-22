Altus Wealth Group LLC Sells 348 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Altus Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,047 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.1% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.88.

Visa Stock Down 0.2 %

V opened at $239.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $448.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $245.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.22.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

