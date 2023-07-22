Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.50.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $320.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $322.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

