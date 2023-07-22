Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,209 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Stock Down 0.2 %
Visa stock opened at $239.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $245.37.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.88.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
