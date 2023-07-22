CM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,334 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 133,362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.1% during the first quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 127,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,844 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,742,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $320.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $322.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.50.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

