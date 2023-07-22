Grace & White Inc. NY Purchases Shares of 960 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 960 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,472,000. New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 15.6% during the first quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 12.8% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 206,042 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $46,454,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 83.1% during the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.88.
Visa Trading Down 0.2 %
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
