Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCHP stock opened at $89.72 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

