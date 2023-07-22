Davis R M Inc. Sells 1,798 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,881 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $39,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Home Depot by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,582,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,709 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $563,524,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.50.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $320.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $302.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.47. The company has a market cap of $322.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

