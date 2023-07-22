The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by LCM Capital Management Inc

LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.1% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,993,612,000 after buying an additional 585,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after buying an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,899,964,000 after buying an additional 607,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $3,740,875,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.50.

HD stock opened at $320.42 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $322.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $302.05 and its 200-day moving average is $302.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

