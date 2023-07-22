Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $592,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,353 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $86.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $102.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.69 and its 200-day moving average is $84.07.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

