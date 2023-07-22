State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 3,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $174,631.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,516 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,808. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.53.

KNX opened at $56.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.59%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.