Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 901,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,607 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of Webster Financial worth $35,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

Webster Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $44.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.24. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $56.46.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $673.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $596,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,153 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,752.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Featured Articles

