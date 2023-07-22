Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.13 Billion Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,903,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 90,807 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,126,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 6.3% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $158.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.46 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $300.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

Chevron Company Profile



Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

