New World Advisors LLC Purchases 285 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

New World Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.2% of New World Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $320.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $302.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.50.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

