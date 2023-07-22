Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,772 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $13,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 569.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas cut Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Bank of America cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.78.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD opened at $100.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.66. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.89 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

