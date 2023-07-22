The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Raised by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 3.1% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $37,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $320.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $302.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $322.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

