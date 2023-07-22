Main Street Research LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 158.7% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,204 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 237,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,064,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,736,000 after acquiring an additional 109,473 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 213,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,173,000 after acquiring an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 864,122 shares of company stock worth $29,751,580 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $120.31 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $129.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.70.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

