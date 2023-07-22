Fernwood Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,657 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.4% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.88.

NYSE:V opened at $239.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $245.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

