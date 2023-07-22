Herbst Group LLC Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Herbst Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,460 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.9% of Herbst Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.58.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $443.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $480.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $400.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 230.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

