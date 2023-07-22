PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 76.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,844 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,742,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Home Depot by 46.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 212,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $62,708,000 after acquiring an additional 67,032 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $320.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.50.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

