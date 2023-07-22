Cwm LLC Trims Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,738,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $14,556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,738,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.67.

MSI opened at $296.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.76 and a twelve month high of $299.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $287.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

