Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Increased by LCM Capital Management Inc

LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.1% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,736,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its stake in Chevron by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Chevron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX opened at $158.69 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.46 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.58.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

