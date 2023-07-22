CM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.58.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $158.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.46 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

