Davis R M Inc. Buys 800 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 43.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.58.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $158.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.59 and its 200 day moving average is $163.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $300.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.46 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

