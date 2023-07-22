Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 163 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Chevron by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $158.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.46 and a one year high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.15.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

