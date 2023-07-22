CM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 98,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 24,359 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 21,380 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OZK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

Bank OZK Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of OZK opened at $41.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $49.52.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.41 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.21%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

