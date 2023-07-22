Altus Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.2% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $158.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.15. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.46 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

