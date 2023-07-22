Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock opened at $156.24 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $141.90 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.03.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

