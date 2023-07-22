Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $23.89, but opened at $21.51. Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 17,077 shares changing hands.

The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.39 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.14%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 2,100 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.54 per share, for a total transaction of $41,034.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,056.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 304.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

