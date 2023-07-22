Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.85-7.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.27-5.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.32 billion. Equifax also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$7.10 EPS.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $211.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.43. Equifax has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $240.35.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $224.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $52,387.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,158.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,180 shares of company stock worth $6,059,630 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after buying an additional 38,776,933 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,202 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,992,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Equifax by 28.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,562,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,829,000 after acquiring an additional 569,794 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Equifax by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,226,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,808,000 after acquiring an additional 535,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

