Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,150 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $110.81 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Allstate from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Allstate from $149.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.58.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

