ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 706,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 111,066 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 482,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 109,845 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 389,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 95,969 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 345,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 16,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,157,000.

Shares of ARKF opened at $23.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.74. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $24.21.

About ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

