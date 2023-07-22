Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Sysco were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723,075 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 422.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,349,000 after acquiring an additional 166,867 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,318,000 after purchasing an additional 310,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $75.19 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $69.22 and a 12-month high of $87.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.25.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

