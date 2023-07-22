Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,567 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 95,230 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 23,760 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,858 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $290,411,000 after purchasing an additional 17,927 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,149 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 540,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 133,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,451 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

BEN stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.55.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 2,465,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,997.62. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,955,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More

