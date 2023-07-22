Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 7,792 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,792 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Sempra were worth $14,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in Sempra by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,132,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sempra by 0.9% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.71.

Sempra Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SRE opened at $151.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

