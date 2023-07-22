Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 260,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,139,000 after acquiring an additional 40,726 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,503,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 167.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,875,000 after acquiring an additional 67,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $460.11 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.58 and a 1-year high of $556.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $458.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.30 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $622.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.46.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

