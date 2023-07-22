Signaturefd LLC Buys 1,403 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 274.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $4,814,912.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,678,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,873,347.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $4,814,912.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,678,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,873,347.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 79,150 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $4,957,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,017,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,137,828.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,701,928 shares of company stock valued at $111,371,687. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.55.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $80.80 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $83.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.10. The firm has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.39, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.78 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 103.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -71.07%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

